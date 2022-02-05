Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,554,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288,314 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Pfizer worth $1,701,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $787,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pfizer by 95.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.89.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.