Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $576.56 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,706,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Raytheon Technologies worth $576,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

