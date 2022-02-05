Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $593.09 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $593,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 164,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,643.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.2% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 76,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

