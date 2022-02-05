Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $596.67 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,240 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of QUALCOMM worth $596,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $179.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock valued at $8,070,787. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

