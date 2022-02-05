Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $686.06 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 35,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Adobe worth $686,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $513.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.96. The firm has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

