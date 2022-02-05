Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $789.75 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,320,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of AbbVie worth $789,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $140.65 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

