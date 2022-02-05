Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $901.61 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,845,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Citigroup worth $901,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.28.

C stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

