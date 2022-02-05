Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Union Pacific worth $647,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $242.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

