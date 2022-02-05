Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,512,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,058 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.29% of NIKE worth $655,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

