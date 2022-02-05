Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,676,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Texas Instruments worth $706,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

TXN opened at $171.42 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.