Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.42% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $809,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.