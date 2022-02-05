Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Linde worth $604,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Linde by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $297.98 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.13.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.