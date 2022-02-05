Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 92,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Cigna worth $632,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.52.

Shares of CI opened at $221.37 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

