Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,669,406 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 192,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.88% of CVS Health worth $990,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $201,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $108.49 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

