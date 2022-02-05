Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 30,542 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Linde worth $604,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Linde by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $297.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $241.88 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upped their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.