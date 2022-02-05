Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 35,882 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,191,600 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of Adobe worth $686,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $513.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

