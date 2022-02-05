Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,787,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Capital One Financial worth $613,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.53.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

