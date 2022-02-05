Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,494,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 306,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.93% of General Motors worth $711,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.89. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

