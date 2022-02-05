Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55,587 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Lowe’s Companies worth $570,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after buying an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $918,034,000 after buying an additional 125,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $229.07 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

