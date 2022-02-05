Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,634,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 582,198 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.42% of Medtronic worth $706,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $102.73 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day moving average of $119.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.