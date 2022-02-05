Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,993,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.52% of Simon Property Group worth $649,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $65,828,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $65,275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $53,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $145.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.70.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

