Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,931 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of Eli Lilly and worth $692,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

