Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,931 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.31% of Eli Lilly and worth $692,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $242.27 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $231.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

