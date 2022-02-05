Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,605 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,320,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of AbbVie worth $789,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.31.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.69. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $142.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

