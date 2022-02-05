Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 19,565 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,565 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Alibaba Group worth $675,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,865,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after buying an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $122.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $331.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

