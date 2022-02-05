Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,748 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of Public Storage worth $668,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $362.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.55 and a 200 day moving average of $331.69. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $226.54 and a 1-year high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

