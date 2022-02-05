Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 20,748 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Public Storage worth $668,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA stock opened at $362.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $226.54 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.69.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.