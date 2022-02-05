Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 212,632 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 212,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of Oracle worth $725,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.40. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $61.08 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $219.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

