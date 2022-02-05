Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,677 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,200,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of T-Mobile US worth $536,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,596,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,660. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

