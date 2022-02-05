Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 667,967 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,252,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 667,967 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.43% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,073,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.