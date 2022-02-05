Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,923 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,157,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 92,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Cigna worth $632,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $221.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.69. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.52.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

