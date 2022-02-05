Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,970 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,505,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,970 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,119,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 344,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 266,832 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 141,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $104.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

