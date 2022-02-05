Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,916,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Coca-Cola worth $782,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 284.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.96 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $61.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $263.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

