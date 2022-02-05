Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,973,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 201,870 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.89% of Micron Technology worth $707,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dalal Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dalal Street LLC now owns 1,579,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,088,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 159,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MU. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

