Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,330,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 212,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of Oracle worth $725,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $14,573,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,428,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $111,152,000 after acquiring an additional 144,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $82.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.40. The company has a market capitalization of $219.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $61.08 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

