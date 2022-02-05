Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,819 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Discovery worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.