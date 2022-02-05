Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.09

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.09 and traded as high as C$8.32. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 167,671 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.08. The stock has a market cap of C$724.03 million and a P/E ratio of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.46%. Dividend 15 Split’s payout ratio is 31.76%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.