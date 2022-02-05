DLD Asset Management LP Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of PNM Resources worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 39.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays reduced their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

