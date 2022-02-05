DLD Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of State Auto Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in State Auto Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, CEO Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $51,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $3,152,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 238,171 shares of company stock worth $12,255,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STFC opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

