DLD Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Discovery by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Discovery by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

Discovery stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

