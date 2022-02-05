DLD Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 40,000 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,387.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

