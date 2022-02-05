DLD Asset Management LP Sells 14,138 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

DLD Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,138 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for about 1.7% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of IHS Markit worth $23,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 387.8% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in IHS Markit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 12.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

INFO stock opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $88.44 and a one year high of $135.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.80.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

