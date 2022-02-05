DLD Asset Management LP Sells 5,088 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

DLD Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,088 shares during the period. Coherent comprises 0.8% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Coherent worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Natixis boosted its position in Coherent by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 240,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,157,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Coherent by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 64,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Coherent by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 54,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 68,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coherent by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 98,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $254.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 1.43. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

