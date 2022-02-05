DMScript Trading 31.5% Higher This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. DMScript has a total market cap of $101,760.58 and approximately $101.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 31.5% higher against the US dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00051160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.71 or 0.07208464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00053327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.96 or 0.99848974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00052664 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006484 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

