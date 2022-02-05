DogeCash Hits 1-Day Volume of $235.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. DogeCash has a total market cap of $432,834.10 and $235.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00030028 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 105% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,159,217 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.