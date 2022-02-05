Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $667.04 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $19.76 billion and approximately $667.04 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.55 or 0.00294333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

