Dohj LLC Buys 34,908 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 6.0% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dohj LLC owned approximately 1.30% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

IWL opened at $107.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.79. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

