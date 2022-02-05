Dohj LLC Buys 8,665 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $234.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

