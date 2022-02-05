Dohj LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,570,000 after buying an additional 123,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 178,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $76.58 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

