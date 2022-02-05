Dohj LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dohj LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $61.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

